Duane “Dewey” M. Holtz, 65, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Due to the current health concerns impacting the country and Duane’s love for his family and friends, a private graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton, North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.
Duane Melvin Holtz was born May 25, 1955, to Elroy and Mildred (Hutchins) Holtz in Breckenridge. He grew up there and attended Breckenridge High School before entering the workforce at Cenex. He later worked for Sigco Sunflower Plant in Breckenridge and Industrial Plating, Wahpeton. Most recently, he enjoyed working for Richland IFC for over ten years.
Duane met Jacque many years ago at his sister’s house and it was love at first sight. They united in marriage on April 28, 2001. Duane and Jacque did everything together, from watching NASCAR, football, enjoying lake life at East Lost Lake, Minnesota, camping at Rush Lake, to eating out at his favorite restaurant, Mabel Murphy’s in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Some of Duane’s other hobbies included four wheeling, deer hunting, and watching TV with Izzy, their 14-year-old miniature pinscher.
His outgoing, kind, humorous, and selfless spirit will be forever missed by his loving wife of 19 years, Jacque; faithful companion, Izzy; siblings, Linda Gibson, Richard “R.E.” (Carolyn) Holtz, Austin (Darlene) Holtz, Lynette Andel, Curt (Mary) Holtz, and Mark (Karen) Holtz; siblings-in-law, Sharyn (Gary) Bohn, Nyla (Curt) Holm, Doug (Amanda) Johnson, and Julie (Larry) Duttenhefer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elroy and Mildred Holtz, and sisters, Barbara Holtz and Carol Holtz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.