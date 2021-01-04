Duane Lyle Umlauf, 70

Duane Lyle Umlauf, 70, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his residence in Wahpeton, North Dakota, following a short illness. 

Due to pandemic issues, a service will be held by the family at a later date.

