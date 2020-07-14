Duane "Smokey" Loll, 85, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton, followed by the Funeral Mass at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

