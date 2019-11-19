Duane Swenson, 89
Duane Swenson, 89, died at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, following an accident on his farm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Barnesville, Minnesota, with Rev. Thomas Eaves officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barnesville.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Duane Donald Swenson Sr. was born on Feb. 25, 1930 to Eddie Sylvester and Lillian Wilhelmina (Hahn) Swenson in Deerhorn Township, Wilkin County, Minnesota. He attended country school near Kent, Minnesota and graduated from Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, in 1948.
Duane served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He then started a farm in Deerhorn Township, where he remained until his death.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Colleen Thomas on June 4, 1955 at Assumption Catholic Church. They made their home and raised their family on a farm in rural Wolverton, Minnesota.
He served on the Barnesville School Board for 27 years and was a founding representative at the Lakes Country Service Cooperative. He also served his church as a board of lay member and an elder. During his life he was also active in the Wilkin County DFL, served as a Wilkin County Township Assessor, National Farmers Organization, Farmers Union, Watershed Board and election judge for Deerhorn Township. He enjoyed water sports, snowmobiling, hunting and bowling.
Duane is survived by four children: Candace (Steve) Callicutt, Papillion, Nebraska, Cary (Tim) Zepper, Hawley, Minnesota, Ed (Yolanda) Swenson, Fargo, North Dakota, and Wade (Jill) Swenson, West Fargo, North Dakota; 13 grandchildren: Kenny (Shayla) Callicutt, Brianna (Steve) Mercer, Rhett Zepper, Logan Swenson, Alicia Swenson, Samantha Swenson, Lucy Crace, Amber (Josh) Hanson, Ashley Swart, Maggie Swenson, Grace Swenson, Ben Swenson and Danielle Swart; two great grandchildren, Nathan and Daphne Mercer; one brother, Arnie Swenson, Barnesville; special friend, Kay Lane and numerous nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia in 2014; son, Duane Jr.; daughter-in-law, Pamela Swenson; his parents, Eddie and Lillian Swenson; and his siblings, Wallace (Jean) Swenson, and Marvin Swenson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church Air Conditioner Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Dobmeier Funeral Home, Barnesville.
