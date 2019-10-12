Dwight Gylland, 68
Dwight Allison Gylland passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Dwight was born on May 23, 1951 in Fargo to Sanford and Andrina Gylland. He grew up on the family farm in Colfax, North Dakota, with his brother, David, and his two sisters, Susan Smith and Sheila Vickerman. On Aug. 10, 1974, he married Maureen Gehrke. Together they raised their daughter, Taneal, and two sons, Brent and Nathan, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
He was known by all for his sense of humor and wealth of stories and jokes. He enjoyed watching and playing sports, especially golfing with his close friends. He was fond of traveling the world, taking trips with his family to such places as Europe and Africa. Above all, willingly giving of his time and resources to assist others brought him the greatest joy. If someone needed help, he was there to lend a hand without hesitation.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Andrina, his brother in-law, Ervin Smith, and his nephew, Jeff. He is survived by his wife, Maureen; his three children, Taneal (Lance) Kenyon, Brent (Traci), and Nathan (Melissa); his brother David (Connie), his two sisters, Susan Smith and Sheila (Cliff) Vickerman; three grandchildren, Micah (Marin), Eloise, and LeRoy; and two great-grandchildren, Blair and Beckham; and many nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.hansonrunsvold.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo.
