Ed “Chief” Moen, 94, of Colfax, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at his home under the care of CHI Health at Home Hospice. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 followed by a prayer service at 7 pm, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.  Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 followed by his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt, North Dakota. Pastor Meggie Bjertness will officiate the service. Burial will be in Galchutt Lutheran Cemetery.

A live stream of the services will be available on the funeral home website. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

