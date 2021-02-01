Eddy “Delly” Dell, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.  

A public visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.  Following the visitation, all who feel comfortable are welcome to join the family to celebrate his life at Casey’s Bar, Breckenridge.  Burial will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.  

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Ducks Unlimited or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries