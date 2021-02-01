Eddy “Delly” Dell, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
A public visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Following the visitation, all who feel comfortable are welcome to join the family to celebrate his life at Casey’s Bar, Breckenridge. Burial will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Ducks Unlimited or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.