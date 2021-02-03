Eddy “Delly” Dell, 85, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
A public visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Following the visitation, all who feel comfortable are welcome to join the family to celebrate his life at Casey’s Bar, Breckenridge. Burial will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Ducks Unlimited or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Eddy Dell was born on March 14, 1935, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Beryl and Florence “Rita” (Kennedy) Dell. As a young child, Eddy lived on several small farms around the area before his family settled in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He attended school in Breckenridge where he was active in football, basketball, baseball, and track, and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1953. After graduation, Eddy enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War as a Screaming Eagle in the 101st Airborne Battalion.
After his honorable discharge in 1956, Eddy returned to Breckenridge where he worked for his grandpa at Breckenridge Electric.
In December of 1960, he was united in marriage to Dorean Fjeld. The couple moved several places including West Fargo, North Dakota, Moorhead, Minnesota, Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and eventually moved back to Breckenridge in 1969 where he worked full time at Wholesale Bread and Schwann’s, and also part-time at Casey’s Bar. He began working full-time at Casey’s Bar in 1971. He loved his job and the many friends that he made along the way, and he even met many pro athletes and famous people over the years. He retired from the bar in March of 2020 after 52 years.
Eddy had the gift of gab and could carry on a conversation with just about anybody. He was always willing to help anyone if they needed it, building several different sheds and garages around town with his friends. He was an avid golfer and hunter where he enjoyed hunting deer, pheasants, and ducks. He loved following his favorite sports whether it be the Breckenridge Cowboys, or the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, or Lynx. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, watching westerns, and listening to country music. Eddy was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the Order of the Cooties.
Surviving Eddy are his children, Bruce (Colleen) Dell of Doran, Minnesota, and Kristi Dell of Albertville, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Kinsey, Corey, Stephanie, and Eric; his great-grandchildren, Owen, Dylan, Grayson, Gavin, Avery, and Sullivan; his two sisters, Mary Beaudin and Francis (Dan) Fry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Rita Dell, and his brother, Terry Dell.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
