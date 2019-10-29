Eden Rose Quast, infant
Eden Rose Quast, infant daughter of Jonathan and Kimberly Quast, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Public visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Halloway, Minnesota.
Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
God blessed us in more ways than we could ever imagine with our very wanted and beloved daughter Eden Rose Quast on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at 12:33 a.m. Eden made her entrance into this world like a whirlwind, she needed to come five weeks early but she weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces at birth. She cried right away and was assessed by the NICU team; she impressively passed all their checks on premature babies.
We were able to bring Eden home from the hospital Monday afternoon. We had 2 1/2 days at home as a family of four. In the earliest hour of Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, Eden stopped breathing during a feeding. We rushed her to the emergency room in Fargo and from there Eden was admitted to the NICU.
Later that morning we had Eden baptized by Pastor Clark Janhke from St. Andrews Lutheran Church in West Fargo; our home church during our graduate school years. This was the most precious gift that we could give our daughter and we needed the reassurance that no matter what was going to happen she was baptized into Christ’s family.
Eden was diagnosed with enteroviral meningitis and because she contracted the virus at only a couple days old it attacked her vital organs. Eden was life flighted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 Eden’s tiny heart was working too hard and she needed to be put on life support equipment in order to give her body a chance to fight the virus. For 12 days, Eden listened to Jesus as He guided her through her journey of courage. We spent every moment we could with our beautiful, strong, incredible miracle baby.
On Thursday, Oct. 24 the amazing medical team on the cardiovascular intensive care unit told us that the virus had done too much damage to Eden’s heart and it would not be able to recover. Eden was telling us it was time to let her go home to Jesus and on Friday, Oct. 25 she passed away in our arms.
Eden Rose was 19 days old, but she touched more lives than we will ever truly know. Our Heavenly Father had a Divine plan for her short life and we take ultimate comfort that one day we will be reunited with our beautiful Eden in heaven.
Eden will be deeply missed by her parents, Jonathan and Kim Quast of Wahpeton, North Dakota; brother, Reid; maternal grandparents, Peter (Betty) Boese of Holloway, Minnesota; paternal grandparents, Thomas (Julianna) Quast of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; uncles, Eric (Camille) Boese, Steven Quast, and David Quast; aunt, Katelyn Quast; and baptismal sponsors, Michael (Alison) Cook.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.