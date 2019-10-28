Eden Rose Quast, infant

Eden Rose Quast, infant daughter of Jonathan and Kimberly Quast, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Public visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Halloway, Minnesota.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House Charities — Upper Midwest, 818 Fulton Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

