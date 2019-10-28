Eden Rose Quast, infant
Eden Rose Quast, infant daughter of Jonathan and Kimberly Quast, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Children’s Hospital and Clinics of Minneapolis, Minneapolis.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Public visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church on Thursday. Burial will take place at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Halloway, Minnesota.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ronald McDonald House Charities — Upper Midwest, 818 Fulton Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of infant Eden Rose Quast as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.