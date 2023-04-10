Edith Cook, 90

Edith Rosalie Cook, 90, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, passed away March 31, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Her memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will be one hour prior. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate.
Edith Mann was born on May 26, 1932, in Lucca, North Dakota, to George and Susie (Ferguson) Mann. In 1950, she graduated from Enderlin High School in Enderlin, North Dakota. After graduation, Edith then attended business school in Fargo, North Dakota.
On July 7, 1951, Edith was united in marriage to Richard Cook, and the couple was blessed with five children. After they were wed, the couple made their home in Calloway, Minnesota, and later moved to Sheldon, Washington, where they spent five years. The couple then came back to the Wahpeton area, settled in and raised their children.
Edith was employed as a secretary for the Red River Valley Clinic, and for the Circle of Nations School, both in Wahpeton. She later obtained her real estate and insurance licenses, and began working as an agent for Durlyn Herman and his State Farm Agency.
Edith enjoyed playing Bridge, Pinochle, Whist and Mahjong. When she wasn’t entertaining for cards, Edith loved spending time at their home on Big McDonald Lake in Minnesota. After Richard’s passing, Edith moved to Otter Tail Lake, where she continued making memories with her family, and began writing poems. While she enjoyed many things, her most favorite times were the ones at the lake with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edith is survived by her children, Kathy (Bruce) Miller, Jim (Fran) Cook, Larry (Sue) Cook, David (Patty) Cook, Laurie Henderson; 14 grandchildren, Ryan (Carolee) Miller, Melissa (Derryn) Heley, Josh Cook, Katie (Jay) Morrison, Lindsay (Robby) Anderson, Jordan (Hannah) Cook, Alexis (Paul) Hernandez, Travis Cook, Tara (Jordan) Zenk, Austin Cook, Brandon (Kayla) Cook, Courtney (Justin) Buschette, Bryant Cook, McKenzie (Adam) Fron; 25 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Hudson, Morgan, Lauren, Addison, Kali, Coco, Zephyr, Georgia, Monroe, Brigs, Julius, Haven, Jett, River, Rylie, Jaxon, Beau, Jayden, Beau, Brynnly, Charlie, Brick, Blair and Rhett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, George and Susie; brother, Chuck Mann; an infant brother; granddaughter, Joslyn; great-granddaughter, Eva; and her brother and sisters-in-law.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
