Edith Cook, 90

Edith Rosalie Cook, 90, Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, passed away March 31, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Her memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will be one hour prior. Father Dale Lagodinski will officiate. 

Edith Mann was born on May 26, 1932, in Lucca, North Dakota, to George and Susie (Ferguson) Mann. In 1950, she graduated from Enderlin High School in Enderlin, North Dakota. After graduation, Edith then attended business school in Fargo, North Dakota.

