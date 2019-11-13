Edith L. Wawers, 95

Edith L. Wawers passed away peacefully at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the age of 95.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial will take place in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin Munson Funeral Home.

