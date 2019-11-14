Edith Wawers, 95
Edith Wawers passed away peacefully at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the age of 95.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Fern Bailey will officiate the service. Burial will take place in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton.
Edith was united in marriage to Leander Wawers in 1943. They farmed for many years near Fairmount and LeMars Township, North Dakota, where they raised their two children, Terry and LeeAnn. In 1980, they moved to Wahpeton, where they continued to live for many years. Terry passed away in 2013 and Leander passed away in 2014. Edith continued to live in Wahpeton until recently moving to Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Edith enjoyed shopping, gardening, and baking, especially making dill pickles and pie crusts.
Edith is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Tangen (Robert St. Marie), of Fargo, North Dakota; two grandsons: Darin (Stephanie) Wawers, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and their children, Brett and Skye; Erik Tangen, of Chisholm, Minnesota, and his children, Beau and Gabbriella; granddaughter, Carly Tangen (Jamie Weisenberger), of Fargo; step-grandson, Alex St. Marie, of Missoula, Montana; step-granddaughter, Nicole St. Marie (Brian Oknick), of Moorhead, Minnesota, and their children, Addy, BrynLey, and Everett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth Suess; husband, Leander; son, Terry; sister, Berniece Winkel, of St. Anna, Wisconsin, as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
