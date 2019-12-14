Edna Sue Johnson, 60

Edna Sue Johnson, 60

Edna Sue Johnson, 60 of St. Paul, Minnesota passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at home after a brief illness.

Edna Sue Johnson was born on July 28, 1959 to Clifford and Lillian (McLaughlin) Johnson of Campbell, Minnesota.

Edna attended Campbell High School. Edna was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Campbell.

Edna later moved to St. Paul to be close to her sister Ruth.

Edna is survived by her only daughter Elizabeth and granddaughter Lilly, and grandson William, her sister Ruth Jurgenson (Larry), Alice Weil (Gary), Louis Johnson (Bernie), Lois Warling, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Edna is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Lillian Johnson, her sister Molly and brother Donald.

