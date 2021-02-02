Edward “Chief” Moen, Jr., 94

Edward Lee Moen, Jr., of Galchutt, North Dakota passed peacefully at home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the age of 94 with his beloved wife Lois by his side.
Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, followed by his funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt, North Dakota. Pastor Meggie Bjertness will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Galchutt. A live stream of the services will be available on the funeral home website.
Eddie was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota, on July 28, 1926 to Edward and Leva (Hendrickson) Moen. He attended Galchutt grade school and graduated “most handsome man” from Wahpeton High School in 1944.
At a young age Eddie began custom baling, was a roofer, and eventually came back to the family farm where he was able to enjoy his life’s passion of farming.
He was blessed to spend 64 years with his wife Lois Ann (Reinke) who lovingly supported him in his heyday and during their last days together. He was a wonderful, caring father who took great joy in watching his kids and grandkids and all their activities. Through the years he taught them to respect others, debate ideas, be passionate about politics and just be thankful.
Known to many as “Chief,” Eddie was a natural born leader. He was treasurer of both North Central and Richland 44 school districts, treasurer of Galchutt Community Club, president and director of Richland County Farm Bureau, participated in the Sugar Beet Institute Education and Research Committee, part owner of Richland Fertilizer, and served on the boards of Galchutt Lutheran Church, Bethany Homes, and Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative. Eddie was proud to support his local community. He coached basketball, led The Boy Scouts of America, and served the Galchutt Church Luther League.
Eddie was gifted with the combination of someone who had a love of life and farming, the talent to tell a good story, and a firm understanding of what was important – the simplicity of living a life with those you love. He enjoyed being at the lake on weekends. For 42 years he and Lois took the family to the lake each weekend starting at South Turtle lake and then at Ottertail Lake – pulling skiers, having water-fights, and drinking a good “cold one.” After farming in the fall, he and Lois would travel to “Fighting Sioux” football games. They were avid tailgaters and met and made many wonderful friends and memories.
He loved reading and history of both the world wars. He enjoyed traveling and learning about the Civil War and all of the battlefields. His love of history gave him the appreciation of airplanes and visiting various air museums throughout the country. Eddie and Lois traveled extensively, proudly visiting all 50 states, several provinces in Canada, a special trip to Norway, and an opportunity to see son Mark and his wife Darlene on deployment in Panama.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Leva, his sister Margaret Isabel (Moen) Wold and his son Steven Paul Moen. He is survived in legacy by his wife Lois Ann; children Mark and Darlene (Labrie) Moen, Janelle (Moen) and Dana Hermes, Michael and Twila (Perhus) Moen; daughter-in-law Vicki (Norgard) Moen; grandchildren Kyle Moen, Ryan Moen, Anthony Hermes, Leva (Hermes) Marvin, Aunna (Hermes) Genoway, Hayden Blegen (Taylor Gunderson), Cody Blegen, Christopher Blegen, and Eric Moen; and great-grandchildren Charlie Marvin, Philip Marvin, Ruby Marvin, Joseph Genoway, Abigail Genoway, and Houston Blegen.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Red River Valley who took great care of him and provided wonderful support and guidance to Lois and the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
