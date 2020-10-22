Edward Nolan Peterson, age 77, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Broadway Campus, Fargo, North Dakota.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the family has chosen to have a memorial service in 2021. Condolences to this Army veteran’s family may be left at www.vertinmunson.com. We urge you, please be safe.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries