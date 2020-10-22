Edward Nolan Peterson, age 77, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Broadway Campus, Fargo, North Dakota.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the family has chosen to have a memorial service in 2021. Condolences to this Army veteran’s family may be left at www.vertinmunson.com. We urge you, please be safe.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.