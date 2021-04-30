Edward Peterson, 77

Edward Nolan Peterson, 77, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, met his Lord and savior on October 20, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center, Broadway Campus, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5 -7 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The Celebration of Life will continue at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the church with visitation one hour prior. Military honors will follow at Fairview Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. A livestream of his services will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Edward Nolan Peterson (fondly known as Ed) was born on Nov. 12, 1942, the son of Paul and Nanna Peterson, in Minot, North Dakota. He attended a rural school in Linton Township through the eighth grade and graduated from Makoti High School in 1960.
Following graduation, he went to the military serving his country in the U.S. Army, took a short farming course at North Dakota State University (NDSU), and went to Moler Barber College in Fargo. Ed had various jobs. He was a professional sheep shearer, barber, farmer, managed Bob’s Fairway, hauled beets, worked at the post office and 3M in Wahpeton. He retired due to health issues.
Ed married LaVonne Johnson on Feb. 18, 1967 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They lived in Moorhead, Minnesota, for one year and then moved to Wahpeton. Ed was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1970. LaVonne died suddenly Feb. 5, 2001.
Ed later married Elaine Koskela-Arntson on June 29, 2002, at Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church in Breckenridge. They made their home in Wahpeton. Ed and Elaine loved to travel together. The two spent many winters in Arizona. He loved his many silver Honda’s and motorhomes to travel in all over the states. He was a charter member of the church in 1969 and remained very active serving as an elder. His greatest legacy was his deep and abiding faith in God. He had a unique way of sharing his love of Jesus. His most used verse was Romans 3:23, “The Roman Road,” serving as a Gideon.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; son, Gaylen (Kristen) Peterson, Lake Park, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Melissa Braenbridge, Eagle River, Alaska; his daughter, Sara (Matt) Lavin, Clearbrook, Minnesota; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Ron) Harbaugh, Cincinnati, Ohio; and three brothers, Sherman Peterson, Makoti, North Dakota; Darrel (Judy) Peterson, East Falmouth, Massachusetts; Richard (Denise) Peterson, Makoti.
Ed is also survived by Elaine’s children, Stephanie (Dennis) Johnson, Richville, Minnesota; Lynn (Wade) Hampton, Aurora, Colorado; Ward (Donna) Arntson, Dent, Minnesota; Michael (Heather) Arntson, Moorhead; Melissa (Dean) LaJesse, Wahpeton; and her 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Dan, and sister-in-law Janice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Hillcrest Academy, Inspiration Bible Camp, Inspiration LB Church, The Gideons, or one of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.