Edwin L. Stahl, 64, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, died Monday, August 2, 2021 at his residence. A 3 p.m. memorial service will be held Saturday August 28, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
He was born April 27, 1957 in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Theodore, Sr. and Margaret (Holy) Stahl. At an early age, he moved with his family to Barrett, Minnesota. He attended school in Battle Lake, Minnesota, and high school in Fergus Falls. After his schooling, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in August 1978.
After his discharge, Edwin was employed with Anderson Moving Co. in Fergus Falls. He then went to work for Mike’s Repair as a mechanic and was eventually employed by Pepsi in Fergus Falls. In 1988, Ed started his own auto repair business. For health reasons, he was forced to retire in June 2021.
Ed enjoyed helping people, watching westerns and car restoration shows and in his younger days, hunting. He also enjoyed anything to do with cars or trucks.
Ed is survived by his siblings: Stella Stach of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Margaret Ann Stahl of Fergus Falls, Michael Stahl of Fergus Falls and Donald Stahl of Fergus Falls, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Theodore Stahl and Patrick Stahl and two sisters: Daisy Stahl and Rosemary Stahl.
Arrangements are entrusted to Glende-Nillson Funeral Home.
