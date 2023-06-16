Eileen Meslow, 91, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Her funeral service will be held at Viking Lutheran Church (14 miles west of Colfax) at 11 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2023, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Viking Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Eileen Jeannette Waswick was born June 11, 1932, to Earl and Jeannette (Egge) Waswick in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she was baptized at the East Side Lutheran Church. She and her family would move to the Walcott area in 1936. On Sept. 21, 1947, Eileen was confirmed at the Viking Lutheran Church in rural Wyndmere. She attended grade school in Viking and Garborg Townships, and graduated from Wyndmere High School in 1950. She attended Valley City State University and taught elementary school in Garborg No. 4 for two years. In 1952, she attended Interstate Business School in Fargo, and worked for the Standard Oil Company, where she would meet her dear friend, Muriel Odin.
When she was 12, she met Eugene Meslow at Viking Lutheran Church, where they both attended. The two would eventually start a courtship. On June 25, 1953, Eileen and Eugene were united in marriage at the same church where they met. Just days after they were married, Eugene was deployed, and Eileen lived in Fargo until his safe return. The couple made their home in Fargo until 1959, when they moved to the family farm in Walcott, where they would raise their children.
Eileen truly loved being a farmer’s wife, mother and a dedicated homemaker. She was a faithful servant to her Lord, was the family’s role model and always saw the good in people.
She enjoyed making lefse, gardening and planting flowers, but most of all she enjoyed her family. Eileen’s true joy were her 13 grandchildren who blessed her with 30 great-grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Eugene; children, Wayne (Wanda) Meslow, Brian (Janelle) Meslow, Dawn (Mitch) Mahrer, Jayne (Dennis) Johnk; grandchildren, Shannon (John) Score, Jennifer (Kara) Meslow, Kelly (Ashley) Meslow, Carolyn (Kristian) Simcox, William (Trish) Kuchera, Jacob (Quinne) Meslow, Michael (Kayla) Mahrer, Heather (Chad) Koziol, Kyle (Kaia) Mahrer, Krista (Dylan) Schuster, Matthew (Ashley) Johnk, Casey (Brittnei) Johnk, Christopher (Sidney) Johnk; and 30 great-grandchildren whom she truly adored.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Jeannette; brothers, Harold, Leonard, and Arthur Waswick; sisters-in-law, Connie Waswick and Coretta (Raymond) Evenson; brother-in-law, Lloyd Oden; and an infant great-granddaughter, Aunika Mahrer.
