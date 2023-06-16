Eileen Meslow, 91

Eileen Meslow, 91, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Her funeral service will be held at Viking Lutheran Church (14 miles west of Colfax) at 11 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2023, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Viking Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

