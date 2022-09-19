Eileen Yvonne (Kressin) Anderson, 91

Eileen Yvonne (Kressin) Anderson, 91

Eileen Yvonne (Kressin) Anderson of Bend, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2022 at the age of 91.

To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries