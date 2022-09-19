Eileen Yvonne (Kressin) Anderson, 91
Eileen Yvonne (Kressin) Anderson of Bend, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2022 at the age of 91.
Eileen was born March 8, 1931, to Leo and Myrtle (Peterson) Kressin at her Aunt Ellen Halvorson’s home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. She lived in Barney, North Dakota and went to school for the first five grades, then moved to Wahpeton and completed grades 6-12, where she was crowned homecoming queen and graduated with the class of ’51. She went on to the State School of Science advanced secretarial school. She was hired out of class by Clifford Schneller, city attorney.
She married Don Hagge and moved to California, where she spent most of her life.
Eileen joined the Foreign Service and was assigned to assist the Economic Director at the Embassy in Bonn, Germany. While in Germany, she was able to ski the Alps in Switzerland and Austria. She met and married Larry Anderson. They moved to Japan and traveled throughout Southeast Asia before moving back to California.
Her family enjoyed the fun gifts she brought back from her travels including dolls from different countries for her nieces and lederhosen for her nephews.
Her Christian faith was very important to her as well as a healthy lifestyle.
She worked in various administrative positions for Kaiser Engineering; Kaiser Steele; Foreign Service in Washington, D.C. and Germany; Hughes Aircraft; and Trinity Broadcasting Network, where she retired after reaching the age of 80.
In 2021, with the help of her nephew Dan Raftevold and his wife Cyndi, she moved from California, to Bend, to be near family. She made many friends in her senior living apartment. When she was diagnosed in May with terminal cancer, Dan and Cyndi took her into their home with the help of Hospice, where she thrived for three months. The rest of her family will be forever grateful to Dan, Cyndi and Hospice for the wonderful care she received.
Eileen is survived by her sister, Vonnie (Jim) Hendrickson, Sun Lakes, Arizona; nieces Lori (Bob) Bachmann, Rochert, Minnesota; Susan Raftevold, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; nephews Dan (Cyndi) Raftevold, Bend; Michael Raftevold, Los Angeles, California; three grand nieces; four grand nephews; and two great-grand nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Myrtle.
