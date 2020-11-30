Elaine K. Lee, 69, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Due to the current health concerns impacting the country, a memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date.
Elaine Kay Nelson was born on March 15, 1951, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Seymore and Ethel (Kappedal) Nelson. She later lived in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area, where she worked at Walmart in a variety of positions. She was known for her love of crafts, gardening, friendliness, and spoiling Rhonda’s dog, Lily.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, parents, Seymore and Ethel Nelson; siblings, Vernon, Glenn, Shirley, Richard, Gloria, and Howard; and nephew Larry Hegreness.
Elaine’s amazing sense of humor will forever be missed by her daughter, Rhonda Kast; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Pietrowski; nieces and nephews, Rena Doebler, Susan Cleven, Gary Cleven, Terry Cleven, Laurie Wright, David Hegreness, Julie Brock, Cheryl Tverstol, Verna Nelson, Robert Nelson, Thomas Nelson, Scott Nelson, Sherri Nelson, Chris Nelson, Craig Pietrowski, and Brian Pietrowski; and sisters-in-law, Margie Nelson, Sylvia Nelson, and Kathy Nelson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
