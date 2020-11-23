Elaine K. Lee, age 69, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Due to the current health concerns impacting the country, a memorial service for Elaine will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

