Elizabeth “Beth” Thorsteinson, 59, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

A private family service will be held in the coming days. A Celebration of Beth’s Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

