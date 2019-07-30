Elizabeth Blair, 69
Elizabeth Blair, 69, born and raised in Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on July 12, 2019.
She graduated from Moorhead Minnesota State University with her Bachelor’s degree and enjoyed teaching physical education to children in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, for many years before retiring to Spokane, Washington. She loved taking trips to the South Padre Island and Oregon Coast with her dogs and daughter.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Stephanie Blair, and the many that loved her spunky fun loving attitude and beautiful smile.
Her death is preceded by father, Howard Earl Blair and Marguerite Elizabeth Antrim.
She was cremated per her request. No formal gathering will be held at this time.
