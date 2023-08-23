Elizabeth “Liz” C. Graalum, 93, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
A time for visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with Rene Hasbargen officiating.
Liz was born on Nov. 10, 1929, in Enderlin, North Dakota, to Christ and Gusta (Sandvig) Olson. She graduated from Enderlin High School in 1947 and attended Concordia University for two years. On June 10, 1951, she married Ralph Graalum.
Liz taught piano lessons for many years, was a secretary for SE Educational Services and later was a secretary at Bethel Lutheran Church. She liked to sew, quilt, golf, ski, ride bike, and play the piano. She enjoyed people, her card and golf groups, and having fun with family and friends.
Surviving Liz is her husband, Ralph; her children: Karen Yerkes, Mary (Doug) Mohl, and Paul (Janet) Graalum; her grandchildren: Adam (Lissy) Yerkes, Paul Yerkes, Will Yerkes, Stef (Mike) Jahraus, Brian, (Tara) Mohl, Ben (Terrin) Mohl, Scott Graalum, and Eric Graalum; her great grandchildren: Ansley, Benjamin, and Evelyn Yerkes, Benson, Baylor, Hayes, and Henley Mohl, and Escher Graalum; and her special cousin, Hubert (Evie) Bleese.
Preceding her in death was their stillborn son, Russell; her parents; her brother, Howard; and her sister, Aline.
