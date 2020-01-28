Elizabeth Nordick, 85
Elizabeth “Betty” Nordick, 85, Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Rev. Dale Lagodinski will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, at a later date.
Elizabeth “Betty” Marie Nordick was born May 11, 1934 near Tyler, North Dakota, the daughter of Clarence and Mary (Dauer) Schmitt. Betty was the oldest of four children. As a child, the family made their home near Tyler until moving to a farm close to Dwight, North Dakota. Betty attended rural schools through the eighth grade.
Betty was united in marriage to Leo J. Nordick on Nov. 18, 1953 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. They made their home in Wahpeton.
Betty worked in food service at North Dakota State College of Science beginning in September 1966. She went on to become supervisor of the cafeteria, retiring in May 1997. After Leo passed away on Dec. 14, 1997, Betty continued to live in Wahpeton.
Betty was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, and the Eagles and Elks. She loved cross stitching, bowling and baking, her specialty being German chocolate cake. She also enjoyed coffee time with the ladies of the neighborhood. Betty and her husband, Leo cherished all the fun times at Balmoral, Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota, with family and friends. Betty had been a resident of St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton, for the last two years. She loved playing bingo and socializing with her fellow residents and staff.
Betty is survived by daughter, Annette (Brian) Hauschild, Gillette, Wyoming, son, Dean (Kristi) Nordick, Wahpeton; three grandchildren, Brianne (Luke) Pennington, Gillette, Seth Hauschild, Eugene, Oregon and McKenna Hauschild, Lakewood, Colorado; two great-grandsons, Jude and Rafe Pennington, Gillette; brother, Roger (Marie) Schmitt, Wahpeton; sister, Carol (Dennis) Heinen, Wahpeton; brother-in-law, Lyle (JoAnn) Nordick, Wahpeton, sisters-in-law, Donna (Wayne) Dietz, Fargo, North Dakota, and Karynn Nordick, Wahpeton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leo; grandson, Tate Robert Hauschild; brother, Mark Schmitt; sisters-in-law, Lucylle Schmitt and Mary Nordick; and brothers-in-law, Ray and Kenneth Nordick.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
