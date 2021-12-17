Elmer Louis Mindeman, 94
Elmer Louis Mindeman, 94, of Barney, North Dakota, passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to service at Peace Lutheran Church in Barney. Rev. Brock Schmeling will officiate the service.
Elmer was born on Sept. 6, 1927 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to August and Anne (Willi) Mindeman, the oldest of three boys. He grew up on a farm in Antelope Township until he was 14 and then later moved with his family to the current family farm north west of Barney, where he resided until July of this year when he entered the hospital and then the nursing home in Fargo.
He attended Antelope Consolidated School, riding in a horse-drawn school bus. He also attended North Dakota State School of Science before enlisting into the U.S. Army. He was trained as a medical technician in the Army and helped take care of wounded service members returning from WW2. Elmer returned home to farm in 1947, with his dad on the family farm.
He was united in marriage to Dorothy Starin, on June 15, 1952 in Wyndmere, North Dakota. In later years, he enjoyed being able to farm with his son, Noel and had the ability to be able to fix or make anything. He was also employed by the FSA for over 10 years measuring farmer’s grain bins and land acres fora compliance and was a school bus driver for nine years with the Wyndmere School District.
Elmer and Dorothy wintered in Texas for several years where they enjoyed many activities, such as shuffleboard. Elmer loved to play cards, especially whist and “Barney Rummy,” he enjoyed collecting antique cars, and was an expert gardener, spending many hours tending his plants. He was a life-long member of Peace Lutheran Church in Barney, serving on the finance committee and as an elder and trustee and was wholly devoted to the Lord.
Elmer is survived by his sons, Craig (Jolette) Mindeman, Fargo, Noel (Luann) Mindeman, Barney, and Trent (Dawn) Mindeman, Lincoln, North Dakota; grandchildren, Joshua (Abigail) Mindeman, Fargo, Noah Mindeman, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Matthew Mindeman, Minneapolis, Nathan (Shannon) Mindeman, Jacksonville, North Carolina, Kristin (Mike) Volkman, Apple Valley, Minnesota, Kari (Matthew) Treadwell, Jonestown, Texas, Daryle Mindeman, Lincoln, Nicole (Peter) Bartlett, Bottineau, North Dakota, Durant (Sydney) Mindeman, Bismarck, North Dakota; five great-grandsons, Andrew and Zachary Mindeman, Louis and William Mindeman, and Edward Bartlett; brothers, James (Fay) Mindeman, Ashley, North Dakota, Harold (Karen) Mindeman, Grand Forks, North Dakota; sister-in-law, Donna (Harvey) Sell, Fargo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and his parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
