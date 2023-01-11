Emily Bruvold, 80
Emily Bruvold, 80, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Catherine’sLiving Center in Wahpeton.
Emily Bruvold, 80
Emily Bruvold, 80, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at St. Catherine’sLiving Center in Wahpeton.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Emily Alberta Wanek was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Sept. 13, 1942 to Fred and Rose (Hestra) Wanek. She attended Breckenridge schools, where she graduated.
She was married to Harvey Grinager in 1962, and they were blessed with two daughters, Susanand Sandee. The couple farmed northwest of Wahpeton.
In 1986, Emily married Peder Bruvold Jr. and they made their home in Wahpeton. The couple enjoyed long walks along the river, drives in the country and visiting with neighbors. For many years they wintered in Green Valley, Arizona.
Emily lived a life of service. She volunteered at local churches, care centers and the Valley Food Shelf. Emily was an artist and enjoyed painting, woodworking, quilting and crafting. She was also a gardener and could grow some of the nicest hollyhocks
Emily will be missed by her husband, Peder; daughters, Susan (Keith) Kissell and Sandee Erickson; grandchildren, Ashley (Nate) Weber, Matthew (Margot) Kissell, and John Erickson;great-grandchildren, Weston and Madison Weber and Olivia Kissell; sisters, Evelyn (Arlen) Spear and Celia Rossow; Pete’s children, Roger Bruvold, Sabrina Chapman, Reynold Bruvold,Peder Bruvold, and Brett Bruvold.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rose, siblings; Elaine Rossow, Lucille Korth, Leonard Wanek, Edmund Wanek, John Wanek, Cecil Wanek, and Cecily Wanek.
Emily’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Hospital, CHI Hospice, and St.Catherine’s Living Center for their wonderful care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Please feel free to sign the online guestbook at www.vertinmunson.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, 699 8th Ave S, Wahpeton, ND 58075
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.