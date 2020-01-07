Emily Grace Speakman, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Valley Christian Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Dean Bjorlin will be officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

