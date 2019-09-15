Emily Schillinger, 74
Emily June (Hedtke) Schillinger, age 74, Sebring, Florida passed away on July 28, 2019 following a three and a half year battle with cancer.
Emily was born on June 25, 1945, in Fairmount, North Dakota, to George and Lina (Steffens) Hedtke. She grew up and attended school in Fairmount, graduating in 1963. She married Darrell Schillinger in November 1963 and they raised three daughters; Beth, Julie, and Tricia.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Darrell, three daughters, Beth (Mike) Krzes, Julie (Sean) Rooney and Tricia (Tom) McCaffrey and five grandchildren; her siblings Roberta Boll, Georgina Leinen, Lorraine Church, Jeannette (Don) Peterson, Randall (Karen) Hedtke, and Delwin (Hope) Hedtke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harvey Hedtke and sister Gloria Joerg.
