Emma Althoff, 98
Emma Althoff, 98, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.
Visitation and a Catholic Daughter’s Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Emma A. Althoff was born May 27, 1921 at Mooreton, North Dakota to Mathias and Mary (Poss) Althoff. She attended St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Mooreton and Ibsen Township Schools and she worked at Rosemade Pottery for several years. In 1968, Emma graduated from NDSCS from the nursing program and began working at St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge as an LPN in 1988.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton and a life long member of Catholic Daughters. Emma enjoyed volunteer work, as well as reading, painting and traveling.
Emma is survived by her brother, Vernon (Joanne) Althoff, Mooreton; her sister, Helen (Louis) Zinsli, Alexandria, Minnesota; five nieces and five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Mary Althoff; brother, Herman Althoff; and her sister, Margaret Deissler.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
