Eric H. Groff of McLeod, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 43.
There will be a 2 p.m. funeral service Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel, Kindred, North Dakota, with a visitation one hour prior.
Eric was born June 27, 1976 to Orrin and Marlys Groff. He was baptized and confirmed in the Viking Lutheran Church, rural Wyndmere, North Dakota. He grew up on the family farm near McLeod and attended school in Wyndmere.
After high school, he attended Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, Wyoming, earning a degree in auto mechanics.
Eric married Christina Faus on Aug. 4, 2007 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moorhead, Minnesota. He was a devoted and loving father to their three children: Keegan, 11, Kailyn, 9, and Kinlee, 7.
Eric then worked at Wallwork’s for a couple of years and then several years at Bobcat as a maintenance mechanic. He was very good at fixing anything mechanical and enjoyed the challenges of diagnosing problems. He also enjoyed collecting and fixing old cars and pickups.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Orrin Groff; and grandparents, Henry and Olga Groff and Walter and Hazel Dierke. He is survived by his mother, Marlys Groff; three children; brother, Doug (Silke) Groff; sister, Teresa (Sean) Roesler; nephews, Brandon and Kyle Roesler; and niece, Amanda Roesler.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fredrikson-Boulger Funeral Chapel.
