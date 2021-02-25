Erwin Lugert, 92

Erwin Michael Lugert, 92 of Mantador, ND passed away, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in rural Mantador, ND. Visitation will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 6-7 pm followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Mantador, ND. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mantador.
In his 92 years on earth Erwin had a full life filled with joys, struggles & losses, but most of all he had love. He had Ruth, the love of his life, he had 10 children who he loved & who love him forever. Most of all he loved God & his Catholic faith. The story of his life could fill pages. In short and most important the summary is what counts.
Erwin Michael Lugert was born the 5th child of Mike & Agatha (Terhaar) Lugert on February 19, 1929 in Breckenridge, MN. This was I year to the day after the birth of his future wife Ruth Bletzer. Dad lived his first 7 years in Mooreton, ND. At the age of 8 he moved with his family to the family homestead south of Mantador in 1937. He spent years growing up on this farm. He left the farm at age 16 & worked in the Mooreton / Wahpeton area. He joined the Marines and received a medical discharge. He then worked as a lineman in Texas for 2 years. He met Ruth in Kansas City, MO on February 20, 1950 and they married on July 1, 1950. Erwin & Ruth returned to the family farm the fall of 1951. They raised 10 children on this farm.
Dad enjoyed singing above all and was a member of St. Peter & Paul Church Choir and the Alphean Men’s Choir. After retirement he loved gardening, playing cards & dice, reading & traveling throughout the US. Erwin moved to Dakota Estates after a brief rehab at St. Francis in Breckenridge, MN. He also spent a few months at St. Gerard’s, Hankinson, ND for care & rehab after a fall. We moved dad home to his beloved farm on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, he was so happy to spend his last days there with his family and his dog, Girl.
Erwin passed into the loving arms of his wife Ruth & his Lord Jesus at 3:23 am on February 20, 2021. 71 years to the day that he met his wife Ruth. He was surrounded by his family & passed very peacefully into eternal life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike & Agatha Lugert, his wife, Ruth; grandson, Michael Peterson; son-in-law, Bob Gettel; 5 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 brothers-in-law & 4 sisters-in-law.
He is survived by his 10 children: Mike (Joan) Lugert, Marie (Kim) Griesmann, Carrie (Angelo) Bennetti, Dale (Laura) Lugert, Jeannie (Craig) Erickson, Mark (Hee) Lugert, Paul (Jenny) Lugert, Diane (Bob) Reichel, Jody (Jeff) Lautt & Stephen Lugert. 19 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren.
