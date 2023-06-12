Esther Braaten, 89

Esther G. Braaten, 89, of Wahpeton, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in her home.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate. Esther donated her body to UND School of Medicine. Burial will be in Gol-Aal Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota, at a later date.
Esther was born Nov. 30, 1933, to Alf and Jennie (Gaasland) Larson in rural Enderlin, North Dakota. She attended rural schools and graduated from Enderlin High School. Esther then attended Valley City State Teachers College for eight weeks and taught in rural schools. On Aug. 21, 1953, she was united in marriage to Gilman Braaten at West St. Olaf Church in rural Enderlin. She continued to teach until she and Gil started raising their family. They had three boys and in 1966, they adopted their daughter Carol. Esther was active in Gol-Aal and Grace Lutheran Churches, ladies aid, mission sewing and was also active in the community, and was a member of the McLeod VFW auxiliary. She was treasurer for district 7 ND Cattlewomen for many years, and served on the LSS auxiliary board. Esther and Gil moved to Wahpeton in 2008, they were members of Bethel Lutheran Church, where she was active in the church circle and quilting. Esther loved to bake for her children, dance and play cards. Gil passed away on Feb. 8, 2019. Esther joined Immanuel Lutheran Church in 2021, and attended with her son Wayne.
Esther is survived by her children, Wayne Braaten, Norman (Karen) Braaten, and Carol (Mark) Rhyne; daughter-in-law, Cindy Braaten; grandchildren, Tracy (Lawrence) Buzalsky, Catherine Braaten, Conner Braaten, Karrissa (Anthony) Nix, Kassandra Braaten, Kameron Braaten, Tavio Mcalister, and Tevon Rhyne; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Chet.
Esther was preceded by her parents; her husband, Gil; son, Dennis; brothers, Howard, Allen, John and Erling; and sisters, Kathryn Reardon and Marion Bartholamay.
To plant a tree in memory of Esther Braaten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.