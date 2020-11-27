Esther Emma Ahlsten, 95 passed away at St. Francis Healthcare Campus on Nov. 23, 2020.
A service of celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Rev. Robert Goetz will officiate. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton.
Esther Emma Ahlsten was born on April 9, 1925 on a Taylor Township farm near White Rock, South Dakota, to Frank and Emma (Winefeldt) Tohm. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Taylor Township. She grew up on the family farm and attended Taylor Township District #30. Her high school education was received at Wheaton High School, from where she graduated in 1943.
Esther was married to Harold (Dick) Ahlsten on Nov. 25, 1951 at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton. They farmed near Wheaton for 30 years and after retiring 1981, moved to Wheaton where they resided until 2009 when Esther move to Breckenridge Minnesota, to be closer to Dick and family. Declining health brought Esther to St. Catherine’s Living Center in 2015, where she was a beloved resident for nearly six years.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Christine) of Bloomington, Minnesota; daughter Melodi Novotny (Curtis) of Lidgerwood, North Dakota; four grandchildren: Renee Kallevig (Dan) of Wadena, Minnesota; Karen Benitez (Joachim) of Lakeland, Florida; David Novotny of Lidgerwood, North Dakota; Daniel Novotny of Fargo, North Dakota; seven great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Josiah, and Mia Kallevig; Damian, Davin, Nico, and Matias Benitez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Emma Tohm; her husband, Harold Ahlsten; a half-brother and five brothers: Gustav Marquardt, Ferd Tohm, Ed Tohm, Martin Tohm, Melvin Tohm, and Ralph Tohm; a step sister and two sisters: Bertha Winefeldt, Luella Kantrud, and Eva Farmer.
To sign the online guestbook, watch the video tribute or service recording visit www.bainbridgefuneralhome.com.
Bainbridge Funeral Home, Wheaton, Minnesota, is entrusted with arrangements.
