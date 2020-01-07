Ethel Little, 96
Ethel Little, 96, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Burial will be at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.