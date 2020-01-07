Ethel Little, 96

Ethel Little, 96, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Burial will be at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

