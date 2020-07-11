Ethel Margaret Dietz, 95, of Fridley, Minnesota, passed away April 8, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 4030 Jackson St. NE, Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery.
Ethel graduated from the University of North Dakota with a BS degree in 1946 and was employed for 40 years as a dietitian with the Veteran's Administration hospitals in Fargo and Minneapolis. She loved her work and also enjoyed cooking, flowers, shopping and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" and her parents Cordy and Peter Lambertz of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
She is survived by her two daughters Lisa and Amy; granddaughter; Candace and great grandchildren Makayla and Arlo; sister Marlys (Bill) Geiger.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Fairview Hospice or Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Washburn-McReavy, Columbia Heights Chapel.
