Ethel Puetz Little, 96
Ethel Little, 96, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at CHI St. Francis Healthcare in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Burial will be at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery, Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Ethel Puetz Little was born Aug. 26, 1923 in Danton Township. She graduated from Wyndmere High School, then went on to attend New York Beauty School in Fargo.
While working at Neva Beauty Shop in Wahpeton, she shared an apartment with two of her future sister-in-laws, Janet and DeElda. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Bud (Forrest) Little. As a team, they farmed, milked cows and raised three children, Neil, Linda and Kay. Ethel lived on the farm until Bud’s passing in 2008.
We never imagined the “family” we would find in the caring staff who assisted her during the last season of her rich, full life. We were blessed with gifted caregivers that helped us make the most of our last precious moments together.
Ethel’s boundless compassion was a constant source of kindness and conversation for those in need. She knew the power of food and good company, and would generously share both, especially with the elderly and people with disabilities.
She found ways to weave creativity through all aspects of her life. She was an excellent seamstress who charmed her grandchildren throughout the years with every blanket, dinner dress, or pillowcase...all made with the love and warmth only a grandma could sew in.
Ethel’s wit shown through her ability to make people laugh, and bled into the collections of poetry she wrote. Her creations brought bounds of joy, love, and laughter to her family and community.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Mona (Neil) Little, Fargo, their children, McKensie (Brad) Sawyer, Northfield, MN; Logan (Lindsey) Moorhead, MN; Alexandra and Madison, Fargo.
Her daughter Linda and husband Ben Fink, Wahpeton. Her children Hugh Zajac, Ginger (Andy) Schillinger, Breckenridge; and Hope (Chris) Hruby, Fargo; and step-children Traci (Dave) Van Ooteghem, Osceola, IN, Christy (Antonio) Amador, Mishawaka, IN, Mandy (Greg) Baune, ,Rosemont, MN and Josie (Aaron) Koppen, Edina,MN.
Daughter Kay and husband Dan Vinje, Valley City; their children, Kristin (Max) Klingenstein, Anchorage, AK; Melody Vinje, Denver, CO; Joy (Travis) Anderson, Bismarck, and Carl Vinje, Bismarck.
Sister-in-law Janet Dotzenrod of Breckenridge.
Great Grandchildren: Aiden Hruby, Siddalee, Millie, Harmonie, and Bella Schillinger, Connor and Asher Klingenstein, Vivi, Sam and Zeke Sawyer, McCoy Little.
Nephews Dan Puetz and David Puetz, Wyndmere, who, stayed with Bud and Ethel 6 summers and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and her son, Neil, grandchildren, Sonnie Zajac, Joshua Little, Sammy Little, and great-grandchildren, Rasberry Sawyer, Poppy Sawyer, and Jordy Neil Little. Brothers Arnold (Margie) Puetz and Donald (Mary) Puetz, sister-in laws, Dorthy (John) Trygg, DeElda(Lawrence) Vosberg and brother-in-law, Rudy Dotzenrod.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
