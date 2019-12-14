Eugene ‘Bud’ Leinen, 94
Eugene “Bud” Leinen, 94, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Mark Gronseth will be officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.
Eugene Alvis (Bud) Leinen was born on May 26, 1925, to Joseph Leinen and Dora (Larson) Leinen. The family farmed near Doran, Minnesota, and Bud attended school there. He later served in the United States Army from Jan. 25, 1945 to Dec. 9, 1946, in the 42nd Combat Engineers as a Staff Sergeant and his time overseas was spent in Korea.
On Nov. 27, 1947, Bud was united in marriage to Doris Mae Warner at the United Methodist Church in Breckenridge. The couple moved to a farm and started farming, and later, moved back to Breckenridge. From that point until his retirement in 1986, Bud worked on the railroad as a switchman, brakeman, and yard master.
Bud enjoyed summers at Otter Tail Lake at his lovely lake home that he purchased in 1973. Some of his passions included fishing, hunting, bowling, and playing cards. He adored his two grandchildren and loved their time together.
Always one to be active in his community, Bud belonged to several organizations such as the VFW-Post 2766, American Legion Post 53, the Eagles, the Supreme Order of the Cooties Pup Tent 3, United Methodist Church for 74 years, and Railroad Veterans Association.
Bud also took part in a very special organization of World War II Veterans, called the Last Man Standing Club. Among the men who had fought in Europe and the islands in the South Pacific, their agreement was the last man standing receives a bottle of Virginia Dare red wine. This year, Bud was honored with that bottle.
Bud is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Doris Leinen of Breckenridge; son, Scott (Molly) Leinen of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; grandchildren, Eric (Lara) Leinen of Delano, Minnesota, and Cassia (Todd) Bardal of Delano, Minnesota; two great-grandchildren, Lily Bardal and Charlie Bardal; sister, Connie (Teddy) Reber of Haven, Montana; brother, Rollie (Rita) Leinen of Breckenridge; and sister-in-law, Laura Leinen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dora Leinen; brother, Russel Leinen; and sister, Delores Leinen.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
