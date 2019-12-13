Eugene ‘Bud’ Leinen, 94

Eugene “Bud” Leinen, 94, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at United Methodist Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Mark Gronseth will be officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

