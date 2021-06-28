Eugene F. Kemmet, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Dawson, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at The Leach Home in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral service. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, in Dawson Cemetery in Dawson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Kemmet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries