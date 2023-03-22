Eugene “Gene” Kutzer, 89

Eugene “Gene” Kutzer, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with the prayer service starting at 6 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount, North Dakota, starting at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Msgr. Brian Donohue will officiate.

