Eugene “Gene” Kutzer, 89, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, with the prayer service starting at 6 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Fairmount, North Dakota, starting at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Msgr. Brian Donohue will officiate.
Gene was born on Feb. 13, 1934, on the family farm near Tenney, Minnesota, to Herbert and Florence (Boll) Kutzer. His elementary years were spent at a nearby country school. After the country school closed, he attended Campbell Public School in Campbell, Minnesota. Gene attended the West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, Minnesota, where he graduated in 1952.
He married Helen Elizabeth Lehman on Aug. 29, 1955, at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Tintah, Minnesota. They made their home on the family farm, where they raised their three children. Gene and Helen bought the farm, making him the third generation to operate the family farm. He kept up on current farming trends and was a good steward of the land. Gene retired from farming in 1996 and was proud to have played a part in a farming operation that was recognized a Minnesota Century Farm in 2007.
Gene was on the founding board of the Campbell Farmers’ Elevator. He also served as a board member for the Peoples State Bank and Fairmount Farmers Union. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, where he was active on the parish council, a trustee, the maintenance committee and as an usher.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards, especially pinochle and cribbage. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his family on Lake Lida near Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. Gene and Helen liked traveling, especially on bus tours, where they made new friendships. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Gene had a positive outlook on life and was known for his patience and sense of humor.
Gene is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen; son, Wayne (Linda) Kutzer, Campbell; daughters, Beverly Terhurne, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Lori Kutzer (Kim Gutzmer), Mantador, North Dakota; grandchildren, Joseph Harper, Scott (Lois) Vorachek, and Mackenzie Kutzer; great-grandchildren, Aydin Harper and Zachary Harper; sister, DiAnne (Leo) Ennen, Lake Park, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Janis Kutzer, Marlene Lehman, Janice (Daniel) Keller, Carol (Gene) Neyens, Eileen Hecimovich, Kathy (Kevin) Beckius; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Florence; brothers, Jerome Kutzer and Kenneth Kutzer; son-in-law, Timothy Terhurne; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Myrtle and Paul Lehman, Sr.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joan Kutzer, Judy (Dan) Savage, Lawrence (Ramona) Lehman, Bernard (Rita) Lehman, Lucy McLemore, Paul Lehman, Jr., and Adelia (Jack) Stumpf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry and the Fairmount Fire Department.
Gene’s family would like to thank the hard-working staff at St. Catherine’s Living Center for their wonderful care.
