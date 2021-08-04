Eugene Jones, 81, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in his home under the care of CHI Hospice on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 10-12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, followed by his 12 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website. A private burial will be at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Eugene Jones was born Nov. 30, 1939, to Aldron and Winifred (Holecek) Jones in Oakes, North Dakota. He grew up in Wyndmere.
He was united in marriage to Marlene Huseth on June 15, 1968, they were blessed with three children. Their first daughter, Judy (Barry) Pikarski of Mooreton, North Dakota, and their children, Eric (Laura) Pikarski of Fargo, North Dakota, Blaize Pikarski of Hankinson, North Dakota; Brayden Pikarski of Mooreton, North Dakota, Shelby Pikarski of Fargo, and Jaida Pikarski of Mooreton; their second daughter, Nita (Dennis) Fenner of Barnsville, Minnesota, and their children, Tabetha (Zach) Crawford of Fargo, Isabelle Fenner of Fargo, Kylanda Nelson and her son, Gavin of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Cassie Lloyd, and her children, Ryder, Sylias and Tyson of Fargo; and their son, James (Emily Henson) Jones of West Fargo, North Dakota, and their children, Aiden and Cody.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Keith and his wife Joan; and his sister, Lorraine.
He will be forever missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his brother, Maurice; sister, Marlys; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
