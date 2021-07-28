Eugene Jones, 81

Eugene Jones, 81, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, followed by his 12 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home’s website. A private burial will be held at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

