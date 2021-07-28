Eugene Jones, 81, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, July 23, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, followed by his 12 p.m. memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Pastor Mary Ann Bernard will officiate the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Vertin-Munson Funeral Home’s website. A private burial will be held at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.