Eugene Meslow, 91

Eugene Meslow, 90, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Eventide Senior Living in West Fargo, North Dakota.
His funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at Viking Lutheran Church in rural Colfax, North Dakota. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will take place at Viking Lutheran Cemetery adjacent to the church.
Eugene Owen Meslow was born Oct. 3, 1932, to Arthur and Freda (Flaa) Meslow in rural Walcott. He was baptized on Dec. 4, 1932, at Viking Lutheran Church in rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, where in 1945, he was confirmed, and became a lifelong member.
Eugene grew up in Garborg Township, and attended grade school at Garborg Township No. 1. At the age of 12, he met the woman he would one day marry while attending church at Viking Lutheran.
He married the love of his life, Eileen Jeannette Waswick, on June 25, 1953, at Viking Lutheran Church. Just days after the wedding, Eugene was deployed and served for 18 months in Korea as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Upon his return, they made their home in Fargo, where he worked for Peavey Elevator. In 1957, a tornado hit Fargo, and his place of employment was destroyed. He returned to the family farm and began his farming career, and where the couple raised their family.
Eugene was a lifetime member of the Barney VFW, Wyndmere Legion Brown Nelson Post No. 153. He also was a past member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, served on the Garborg Township board, and was the treasurer for the Viking Lutheran Church and Cemetery Association. After Viking Lutheran closed its doors, Eugene and Eileen became members of Wyndmere Lutheran Church in Wyndmere. Eugene was a strong advocate in maintaining the Viking Church and grounds to the present day.
Eugene was a man with strong family values, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, which whom he truly adored.
Eileen passed away June 13, 2023, and Eugene passed away June 25, 2023, on their 70th wedding anniversary.
Eugene is survived by his children, Wayne (Wanda) Meslow, Brian (Janelle) Meslow, Dawn (Mitch) Mahrer, Jayne (Dennis) Johnk; grandchildren, Shannon (John) Score, Jennifer (Kara) Meslow, Kelly (Ashley) Meslow, Carolyn (Kristian) Simcox, William (Trish) Kuchera, Jacob (Quinne) Meslow, Michael (Kayla) Mahrer, Heather (Chad) Koziol, Kyle (Kaia) Mahrer, Krista (Dylan) Schuster, Matthew (Ashley) Johnk, Casey (Brittnei) Johnk, Christopher (Sidney) Johnk; and 30 great-grandchildren, whom he truly adored; his sister, Muriel Odin; sisters-in-law, Geneva Waswick and Carol Waswick; and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Eileen; parents, Arthur and Freda; sister, Coretta (Ray) Evenson; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Odin, Harold, Leonard and Arthur Waswick; mother and father-in-law, Earl and Jeannette Waswick; and infant great-granddaughter, Aunika Mahrer.
