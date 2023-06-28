Eugene Meslow, 91

Eugene Meslow, 90, of Walcott, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Eventide Senior Living in West Fargo, North Dakota.

His funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at Viking Lutheran Church in rural Colfax, North Dakota.  Visitation will be one hour prior.  Burial will take place at Viking Lutheran Cemetery adjacent to the church.  

