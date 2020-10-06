Eugene Moore, 83

Eugene C. Moore, 83, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
Walk-through-visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Home Funeral in Fergus Falls.
Funeral service is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Live-stream available at the funeral home website. Clergy is Reverend John Andrews.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Eugene was born June 6, 1937, on the family farm near Foxhome, Minnesota, to Matt and Velma Moore. He attended country school and Campbell School.
On June 23, 1957, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Patricia Steenbock at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Campbell, Minnesota. They made their home near Foxhome. Then in 1965, they moved to Everdell where they raised their children and farmed. He loved the farm.
Gene enjoyed deer hunting and pheasant hunting with family and friends. He loved to snowmobile in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, trail riding on horseback in Maplewood State Park, Hankinson Sand Hills, Colfax Grasslands and Medora, travel with Patricia, his family, and his church friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Jodie (Randy) Anderson of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and their children, Courtney (fiancé Justin Antwiler) of McKinney, Texas, and Britney (Dan) Guenther of Hutchinson, Minnesota; son, Jeff (Ruth) Moore of Breckenridge and their children, Jed (Amanda) Moore of Nisswa and Dustin (Megan) Moore of Wahpeton; sister, Shirley (John) Bertram of Foxhome, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com
