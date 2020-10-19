Eunice Irene Mumm Anderson, 85, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota, due to complications from a fall in her home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation will continue from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lidgerwood. Rev. Dr. Adam Filipek will officiate.

Please be respectful and either attend the prayer service or the funeral service, not both, due to limited seating. Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, is in charge of the arrangements.

