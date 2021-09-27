Eunice Lorraine (Lindberg) Shasky, 88, from Breckenridge, Minnesota, died peacefully in her sleep, early morning, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Sanford Fargo Hospice in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, followed by her 11 a.m. funeral service at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge. Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo.
Eunice was born at home in Hawley, Minnesota, on Aug. 25, 1933. Her father Emil Lindberg and mother Hilda Alfrida Tatley (Tattlie) Lindberg preceded her in death, along with her husband Willis Andrew Shasky and brothers Herman Oliver and Kenneth Lindberg. She was a graduate of the Fargo High School class of 1951.
She subsequently attended the Fargo Business College and secured a job at the North Dakota Civil Air Patrol at Fargo’s Hector Airfield. She served as the administrative assistant to the commander of the CAP.
She married Willis Andrew Shasky from Sargent County North Dakota on May 10, 1952, at Fargo’s First Lutheran Church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married and a member until moving to Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
She continued raising her young family and attending First Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls until they moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, for a short while, prior to finding a home in Breckenridge, in 1962. She and her husband, Willis, joined Breckenridge Lutheran Church and remained lifelong members. Shortly after moving to Breckenridge, she was hired by Breckenridge Public School system as an administrative assistant. She worked the remainder of her career and retired from the Breckenridge High School after 27 ½ years of service.
She enjoyed spending time raising her family. She particularly liked hosting birthday parties, Christmas celebrations, baking cakes and donuts, and being out in the woods camping. She was an accomplished gardener. She called herself a nonsensical Norwegian that practiced the fine art of lefse making and often employed the classic “Uffda” saying.
She also enjoyed playing the piano and accordion for family sing-alongs. Eunice and Willis enjoyed traveling and “snow birding” with fellow Midwesterners in Mesa, Arizona.
She is survived by her children Judy (David) Anderson of East Bethel, Minnesota, Charles (Diane) Shasky of Ashland, Virginia, and Russell (Deborah) Shasky of Phoenix, Arizona. She thoroughly enjoyed her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Obituary submitted by Eunice’s loving family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
