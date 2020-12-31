Angels took Evelyn “Evie” Dudgeon, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and formerly of Campbell, Minnesota, to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a public visitation from 9-10 a.m.  A public interment will be held at Lake George Cemetery in Lake George, Minnesota, at 1:30 p.m. that same day.  Father Stan Weiser will officiate.

A live-stream of the service will be available at www.JosephVertinandSons.com, where condolences to the family may be left.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Dudgeon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries