Angels took Evelyn “Evie” Dudgeon, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and formerly of Campbell, Minnesota, to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, with a public visitation from 9-10 a.m. A public interment will be held at Lake George Cemetery in Lake George, Minnesota, at 1:30 p.m. that same day. Father Stan Weiser will officiate.
A live-stream of the service will be available at www.JosephVertinandSons.com, where condolences to the family may be left.
