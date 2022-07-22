Evelyn Montgomery, 92

Evelyn Montgomery, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Montgomery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

