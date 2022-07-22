Evelyn Montgomery, 92
Evelyn Montgomery, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Evelyn Montgomery, 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Matthew Tooman will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Wahpeton.
Evelyn Singer (Hepper-Montgomery) was born Sept. 26, 1929 in Mercer, North Dakota, to her parents Jacob and Annie (Schott) Singer. She attended grade school in Wise Township. After high school, she moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, and graduated from the Christie Beauty School. Once she finished all her schooling, she got right to work as a beautician in McClusky, Turtle Lake, and Fargo before opening her own shop in Fargo.
On Dec. 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Al Hepper. The two lived in Fargo from 1949-1968, before moving to Breckenridge. They owned and managed Town and Country Supply. Al passed away in 1983.
On June 19, 1987, she married Jim Montgomery. In 1993, Jim and Evelyn moved to Fargo. They enjoyed traveling together, and spending their winters in Arizona. Jim passed away in 1995.
Evelyn will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Liz (Paul) Mumm and Mary (Jim) Engels; her son, Jeff (Bobbi) Montgomery; grandchildren: Adam (Ann) Mumm, Heather Mumm, April (Jeff) Eskelson, Molly (Jason) Kerr, Sarah (Brian) Flesberg, Emily (Marshall) Sonsteby, Heidi Engels, and Kennedy Montgomery; great-grandchildren: Carter and Alison Hoerer, Mia and Zoey Gervias, Marley Mumm, Bernadette Kerr, and Dahlia, Milo and River Sonsteby.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Al Hepper and Jim Montgomery; grandchild, Parker Montgomery; great-grandchild, Jack Mumm; and brothers: Mervyn, Myron (Gene), and Arlo (Blackie) Singer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
